Waterloo man wins $450K on Lottario

Waterloo resident Steve Laszlo is $450,529.40 richer after winning the jackpot in the Jan. 5, 2019 Lottario draw.

Lottario launched in 1978 as Ontario’s first on-line terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Huron Street in Stratford.