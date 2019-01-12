Waterloo Region's real estate market remains stable into 2019

The local real estate market has been stable this past year and will likely remain so into the coming spring sales season, according to Keith Church, broker and owner, Royal LePage Grand Valley Realty.

“Things can always change, but the way things are right now the market will remain steady into the spring,” he said.

Although the quarterly Royal LePage House Price Survey released Friday showed strong gains in home prices across Kitchener/Waterloo/Cambridge in the fourth quarter of 2018. During that period, the aggregate price of homes across in Waterloo Region rose 9 per cent year-over-year to $523,634.

“I’d take those figures with a grain of salt,” Church said, explaining that the numbers can easily be skewed between cities, the types of homes sold, and the total numbers of homes sold.

Depending on the neighbourhood, a buyer in Waterloo might pay more for a house there than they would for a similar house in Cambridge.

“I’d say the (aggregate) price of a home in Cambridge might be a little less,” he said.

Aggregate prices are calculated using a weighted average of the median values of all housing types collected. Data for the survey is provided by RPS Real Property Solutions.

When broken out by housing type, the median price of a two-storey home rose 9.3 per cent year-over-year to about $557,444 in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the price of a bungalow rose 7.9 per cent year-over-year to around $472,752. During the same period, the median price of a condominium rose 7.8 per cent year-over-year to about $308,189.

“Home prices across all property types in the region continue to be very attractive for families who find the area more affordable than the Greater Toronto Area,” said Church.

While higher-end home sales have been steady, Church said: “My agents are telling me there is quite a lot of activity in the more modest homes too.”