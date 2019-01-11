Lions’ stolen power generators replaced by Kitchener business

The night before the annual K-W Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 17, 2018, four of the Lions Club of Kitchener’s generators were stolen from a storage truck at Suddaby Public School in Kitchener.

The generators are used for the Club’s popular, inflatable floats.

The club scrambled to find temporary units so the floats could still be part of the parade. The estimated value of each generator was $1,600.

An appeal was made to the community for help and Friday, the Lions Club announced some great news.

“We are thrilled to report that Edge Electrical Solutions of Waterloo has stepped up to replace our missing generators,” shares Brett Wilkinson, Lions Club of Kitchener president. “Their generosity is incredible and will greatly impact our Club, the community events we support and the Santa Claus Parade.”

A special presentation will be held for Lions Club members and supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Lions Arena located at 20 Rittenhouse Rd.

Mr. Wilkinson along with Santa will be on hand to accept the new generators from the owner of Edge Electrical Solutions, Kevin Bechtel, and his partners.

“Supporting our community is important to Edge Electrical Solutions and we are so pleased that we could help out the Lions Club of Kitchener with the replacement of their stolen generators,” adds Kevin Bechtel.

For more information about the K-W Santa Claus Parade and the Lions Club of Kitchener, visit www.lionsclubofkitchener.com.



