City of Kitchener staff recommends allowing pot shops

Marijuana is a legal substance similar to alcohol and tobacco and should not be treated differently, according to a report released Friday by city staff, which recommends that city council opt-in permitting stand-alone, retail cannabis stores.

The report will be considered by council on Monday, prior to the deadline for applications for the first round of licenses.

“Based on the recent changes to the legislation, even if a municipality opts-in, the province still needs to select the municipality and allocate one or more of the seven retail store authorizations to the municipality,” the report states

There is no guarantee that Kitchener will be selected as a municipality for the first available licenses.