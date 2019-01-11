City of Kitchener staff recommends allowing pot shops

Marijuana is a legal substance similar to alcohol and tobacco and should not be treated differently, according to a report released Friday by city staff, which recommends that city council opt-in permitting stand-alone, retail cannabis stores.
The report will be considered by council on Monday, prior to the deadline for applications for the first round of licenses.
“Based on the recent changes to the legislation, even if a municipality opts-in, the province still needs to select the municipality and allocate one or more of the seven retail store authorizations to the municipality,” the report states
There is no guarantee that Kitchener will be selected as a municipality for the first available licenses.
The report also recommends adopting the 'Municipal Retail Cannabis Store Policy' and recommending to the province that cannabis retail stores be located, at minimum, 150m meters away from: addiction service providers, residential shelters and supportive housing for youth and vulnerable populations, social service providers, community centers, libraries, and municipally owned or operated recreational facilities.
