Waterloo Region residents warned of Apple Inc. impostor email scam

Waterloo Region police investigators are issuing a warning to watch for fraudsters claiming to represent Apple Inc. who scammed local residents out of a total of $9,000 worth of money, including iTunes gift cards purchases.

Police received numerous reports in the last two months from residents who said they believed they were communicating with Apple Inc. representatives for technical support, but ended up losing money.

According to investigators, victims received an email seemingly from Apple Inc. suggesting they had made a purchase using their Apple Inc. account or app. Since no purchase had actually been made, victims responded to the email, assuming they were communicating with Apple Inc. tech support, and were told to purchase iTunes gift cards. They were then given instructions on how to provide the pin number on the back of the gift card, enabling fraudsters to use the card.

One resident responded to an email believed to have been sent by Apple and was told an account had been compromised. The victim was told to purchase iTunes cards and provide the pin numbers in lieu of the account being fixed.