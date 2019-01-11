Ford jeered by Bill 66 protesters in Kitchener

KITCHENER — More than 100 protesters gathered outside Bingemans in Kitchener Friday night and shouted their opposition to Bill 66 as Premier Doug Ford and Progressive Conservative party supporters gathered for a sold-out fundraising dinner.

The bill, Restoring Ontario's Competitiveness Act, has raised alarm bells among conservationists and environmental activists because a section of it would give municipalities the power to circumvent numerous provincial growth and environmental protection policies.

"I'm worried for my grandkids," said Linda Oliver of Kitchener, who braved icy cold conditions Friday evening to stand at the side of the road on Bingemans Centre Drive holding a sign that said "Say No to Bill 66."

"We're going backwards," with this bill, she added.

Oliver and the other protesters are urging the premier and his government to reconsider the bill, which was introduced in December but has not yet been voted on.

One of the organizers of the event, Kevin Thomason, was thrilled with the turnout.

Since the Conservatives enjoy a strong majority and can potentially pass the legislation with ease, the main goal of the protest was to raise awareness in this community and across the province about the dangers the bill could pose, Thomason said.

The bill would grant municipalities the power to create an "open for business" bylaw exempting cities and towns from sections of more than a dozen policies and acts, including the Clean Water Act, developed following the Walkerton tragedy.

"I can remember Walkerton, that was really scary," said Melanie Burrett of Kitchener. "It feels like two steps forward, three steps backward when it comes to public policy."

On Tuesday, Region of Waterloo councillors voted unanimously to not support planning changes in the proposed bill because it fails to protect human health and safety.