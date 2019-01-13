Part of Highway 401 closed at Highway 6 to Townline Road after fuel oil spill

CAMBRIDGE — Traffic is being forced off Highway 401 at Townline Road in Cambridge to Highway 6 South after a tractor trailer rolled over and spilled jet fuel early Sunday.
OPP Const. Robert Visconti said the traffic in both directions is being redirected off the busy highway.
He expects the lanes in both directions will be reopened later this afternoon.
The spill occurred at about 1:30 a.m. when a tractor trailer and a vehicle collided on the eastbound lanes of the 401 east of Highway 6 North, Visconti said.
The driver of the truck had minor injuries. No one was hurt in the other vehicle.
Visconti said police closed off the area and have cleanup crews on site because the fuel is highly flammable.
"Our initial concern was that any spark could set it off," he said Sunday morning.
About 50,000 litres of fuel spilled.
Visconti said police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
