Kitchener’s Carl Zehr Square looks at repair costs between $7M-$9M

KITCHENER — A plan to spend from $7 million to almost $9 million to spruce up the aging Carl Zehr Square in front of Kitchener City Hall sparked questions from some councillors Monday.

Councillors met to go over the details of the city's $99.5 million 2019 capital budget, which maps out spending for things such as land, buildings and equipment.

Councillors were presented with two plans: a $7-million plan to repair "critical infrastructure," or an $8.8-million plan that would also redesign the square and fountain.

Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock expressed surprise that city staff were able to find the millions needed, when just last year there was only $350,000 in the budget to fix the square.

"How did we find $8.5 million within a four-year time frame to complete this project?" she asked. "It just surprises me, when we say that our capital forecast is at capacity through every budget."

Galloway-Sealock represents Ward 5, the fastest-growing ward in the city, and has been pushing for years to get more money for a library and recreation facilities for the booming southwest.

Earlier Monday, she said she was "very, very frustrated" to see there was no money in the long-term budget for a planned arena in her ward, despite being told last year it would be included.

Repairs on the square will be paid for without raising taxes or increasing the city's debt, said Jonathan Lautenbach, Kitchener's chief financial officer. He said staff drew from several reserve funds, and will be using federal gas tax money. The city's parking division will also pay $1.5 million for the repairs to the garage that sits below the square.

Other councillors agreed that the price tag is hefty, but said the work has to be done. Water is leaking into the parking garage; the slabs paving the square are breaking and chipping, causing a risk of tripping or lawsuits; and the equipment for the ice rink and fountain is more than 25 years old.

"I think it's incredibly important that we move forward with this," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, who said delays will increase the cost of the work. "This city hall is the heart of our community. It literally has tens of thousands of people here every year."