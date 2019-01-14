GREEN LIGHT: Wilmot council opts-in to cannabis retail program

Retail cannabis now has the green light in Wilmot Township.

Township of Wilmot council voted 4-1 to accept a staff recommendation to opt-in to the provincial retail cannabis program, which makes it an eligible location for a future retail shop.

Council’s move on Monday night matches the approximately 60 per cent who responded that they would be in favour of a retail cannabis location.

The township received a total of 467 responses to an online survey hosted on its website. Out of those, once obvious non-residents were removed, 280 of those who answered were in favour of opting into the cannabis program.

A retail shop within township limits is likely years away if it ever happens. In fact, until more licenses are handed out by the province, no retail shop will be allowed to operate in city or township with less than 50,000 people.

When it came time for council to debate, Ward 4 Coun. Jennifer Pfenning was the first to speak, suggesting that the township lobby the province to give municipalities the right to control the exact location of retail cannabis shops. She said that was one of her chief concerns with the current trajectory of the provincial government.

“There are a number of valid concerns about cannabis use in the responses,” said Pfenning. “We’re not here to decide who in Wilmot Township should use cannabis.”

Pfennings amendment was added, so the township will lobby the provincial government for more local control.

Ward 4 Coun. Jeff Gerber was the lone opposition vote.

Gerber said he is concerned about the province’s framework when it comes to the retail roll-out and opting in essentially puts the township at the mercy of any issues that could come with it.