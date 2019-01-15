UPDATE: Man killed in rollover crash on Highway 6 early Tuesday

News 09:00 AM by Nicole O'Reilly The Hamilton Spectator

A 33-year-old man from Lynden has been identified as the driver killed in an early-morning rollover crash in Flamborough.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to Highway 6, just north of Concession 7 East for a single-vehicle crash, said OPP Sgt. Vince Idzenga.

On scene police found the driver — the lone person in the vehicle — had been ejected during the crash and was killed, he said.

The investigation has revealed that the vehicle was southbound when it veered across the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and crashed, rolling several times. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators from the OPP traffic incident management team are investigating.

Highway 6 between Concession 7 East and Concession Road 8 East are expected to be closed until about 10 a.m. Tuesday for the investigation and cleanup.

