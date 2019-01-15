Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery to close temporarily for renovations

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be closed to the general public from today through to Saturday, Jan. 19 as the first stage of a major lobby renovation gets underway.

From January through to April 2019, KWAG will undertake a substantial facility upgrade project that will take major strides towards achieving legal accessibility standards while going beyond compliance to create an inclusive and welcoming lobby space.

“At KWAG we believe in providing visitors with a welcoming and comfortable experience that connects the gallery with the urban fabric of the city,” says Shirley Madill, executive director. “The design of the new lobby embraces the visitor and ignites the imagination upon entry.”

Upon completion, visitors will be able to enjoy the following new features: