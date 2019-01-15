FAA says it is recalling more aviation-safety inspectors

Federal officials say they are calling back to work more aviation-safety inspectors who have been idled by the partial government shutdown.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday the agency expects about 2,200 inspectors to return to the job by the end of this week.

That's up from 500 inspectors who were recalled by the end of last week. The FAA has more than 3,000 inspectors who oversee work done by airlines, aircraft manufacturers and repair shops.

Unlike air traffic controllers and airport security screeners, the inspectors are deemed non-essential government workers. They were furloughed when the shutdown began Dec. 22.