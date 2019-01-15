After losing her son, giving away blankets to those grieving helps her heal

"That really helped to ground me," Bozoian said. "We were really supported as a family."

Cameron had been in his first year of the automotive technician course at Conestoga College.

He had a part-time job at a coffee shop. More than 1,000 people came to his funeral and visitation, including some of his customers who loved his ready smile and happy-go-lucky attitude.

As she struggled with her grief, Bozoian tried to find a way to feel better and to remember her son, who was nicknamed "Bozie."

She decided to raise money to give away blankets.

Remembering how cold it was at the side of Kossuth Road that night, she asked friends and family for donations. She gave the blankets to Victim Services, who distribute them to traumatized people that they encounter.

The agency used to give blankets away, but stopped because of budget cuts, she said.

Since 2016 when she and her family started the "Cozie 4 Bozie" campaign, Bozoian has collected nearly 400 blankets.

When Victim Services couldn't take any more, she gave them to Marillac Place and House of Friendship.

"A blanket can provide a warm hug," she said.

And she likes to think it is a reminder of her son's warm personality, as well.

Bozoian wanted to assist other victims of crime and trauma so that they might feel as supported as she did on that terrible night.

"When you lose a child, you lose your future," she said.

By giving something back to the community in her son's memory, it helps her avoid what she calls the "rabbit hole of depression and darkness."

"Everyone needs to find a sense of purpose after a loss like this," she said.

"It's like finding some sort of light at the end of a dark tunnel."

The organization can be reached on Facebook, Instagram or by email at cozie4bozie@yahoo.ca.

ldamato@therecord.com

Twitter: @DamatoRecord

ldamato@therecord.com

Twitter: @DamatoRecord