Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they're staying put

BERLIN — Authorities in Austria are trying to reach dozens of Catholic nuns whose Alpine monastery has been cut off from the world for days because of heavy snowfall.

But public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that the nuns say they've got enough food and fuel, and want to stay put.

The Marienparadies cloister, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) south of Salzburg, is home to 30 nuns and one priest.

ORF reported that authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery run by the "Sisters of Bethlehem" order.