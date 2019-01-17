Waterloo grandmother pens book with aim of connecting women

For Peggy Dietrich, the idea for The Women in the Moon came suddenly.

It was in Atlanta, on the way back to Waterloo for the summer, when it hit.

“I just said I need some paper,” said Dietrich, a native of Waterloo.

What she quickly scribbled has now turned into a children’s book that explores and celebrates the ties that bind women.

She’s now hoping to share that book with the broader community.

“This is something to get out there to get other little girls to feel good and just enjoy the book,” said Dietrich.

While the book is the brainchild of Dietrich, it was a family affair. Her granddaughter, Ali, did the illustration for the book.

“She loves to draw and I just put the stanzas in front of her and asked her what she would draw from there,” said Dietrich.

From there, the drawings were carefully outlined, uploaded onto the computer and coloured using Photoshop. They were then placed on backgrounds made by the nine-year-old.

Dietrich’s other granddaughter, Gillian Knarr, who plays hockey, was the inspiration for the charity aspect of the book. Partial proceeds from every book sold will be donated to Canadian Tire’s JumpStart, which helps underprivileged children afford to play sports.