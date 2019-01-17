Termites force Kitchener families out of homes for three months

Living in a hotel led to other costs.

"They have tried to prepare meals, but with only a bar fridge, microwave and kettle it is not easy. Eating takeout for three months also eats at your bank account," said Josh's mother, Laura Hunter-Duvar.

The family also spent a lot of money on cabs to get from the hotel to work in Kitchener.

The contractor has told the city repairs to the units should wrap up by the end of next week. Once they're inspected and ruled safe, the residents can move back to both units, Seiling said. Kim said she's eager for the family, and their two dogs, to be together.

Termite damage that severe is quite rare in Kitchener, Seiling said. In his dozen years as the city's chief building official, this is the only instance he can recall that the city has declared a building unsafe because of termites.

Despite the extent of the damage, the city believes it's an isolated case and that other nearby properties aren't infested.

Nearby property owners should be vigilant for signs of termites, Seiling said, and be proactive to make sure they have no scrap wood or tree stumps near their homes that could allow termites to spread. For more information, go to kitchener.ca/termites.

"Whether you're in a termite zone or not, just get rid of that wood that's a food supply for termites," he said.

Seiling has dealt with two other termite infestations. In 2014, termites got into 20 of 23 properties in a neighbourhood in Laurentian Hills. Council approved spending $40,000 a year to help contain that infestation, but the money ends this year.

The second infestation was in 2018, but Seiling wouldn't say where in Kitchener it occurred.

cthompson@therecord.com

Twitter: @ThompsonRecord

cthompson@therecord.com

Twitter: @ThompsonRecord