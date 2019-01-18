Snowy, chilly weekend ahead

WATERLOO REGION — Region residents can expect snow and very cold temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada says snow will start to fall late Friday night and continue into Saturday evening, as southwestern Ontario gets the fringe of a major winter storm travelling south of the Great Lakes.

"The latest analysis continues to suggest that snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 15 cm near Lake Erie to 2 to 5 cm north of Highway 7," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued on Friday.

On Saturday, cold temperatures and snow will be accompanied by moderate wind gusts between 30 and 50 km/h. The result will be blowing snow and a wind chill making it feel like -20C.