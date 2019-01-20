Plane makes emergency landing in Black Sea port in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say an airplane flying from Cyprus to the Romanian capital has made an emergency landing in the Black Sea port of Constanta because of a problem with the wing flaps. Nobody has been reported injured.

Authorities said the Romanian airline Blue Air flight from Larnaca to Bucharest, carrying 109 passengers and crew, landed safely in Constanta on Sunday afternoon.

The director of Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport, Bogdan Artagea, said the pilot had asked to land because he couldn't open the wing flaps.

Artagea said local emergency authorities were called to the airport in eastern Romania. Authorities checked the plane, which was scheduled to fly later to Bucharest.