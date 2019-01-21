Police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a weekend robbery where a suspect used a weapon to hold up a business in Kitchener.
Police say at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, the suspect entered the business in the area of Frederick Street and East Avenue, and used the weapon to demand cash.
No injuries were reported and police added that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.
