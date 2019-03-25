K-W Humane Society to ramp up spay and neuter efforts

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society (KWHS) has received a new $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada, one of Canada’s leading funders of animal welfare, to help fuel its spay and neuter efforts in this catchment area.
'Cats in Canada 2017: A Five-Year Review of Cat Overpopulation' by Humane Canada reported that “cat overpopulation continues to challenge communities across Canada.” With a regional population of 594,000, best estimates place the number of unowned (or community) cats in Waterloo Region somewhere around 140,000.
In the Stratford-Perth area, it is estimated there are close to 4,000 community cats; with a catchment area from Toronto to London, the number soars closer to 400,000.
Through funding provided by local residents, Bill and Marion Weber, the KWHS has provided no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for rescue groups located from London to Toronto. Between its launch in October 2014 and its last date of operations in July 2018, this clinic had performed more than 4,000 surgeries for colony cats. This new funding from PetSmart will allow KWHS to reopen this clinic for registered colony groups.
“PetSmart Charities of Canada is pleased to join forces with community leaders like the Webers to support the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society’s efforts to address pet overpopulation,” said Dani LaGiglia, regional relationship manager at the charity. “By making spay and neuter surgeries more accessible and affordable, we’re helping to prevent further pet homelessness in Kitchener-Waterloo, Stratford and the surrounding communities.”
“Animal overpopulation is a serious problem. This issue is a direct result of animals left unaltered and we are so excited to have PetSmart Charities partner with us to help make a difference in our communities,” said Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.
This clinic is open to members of our communities who manage registered cat colonies. To register a colony, or to find more information about the clinic, please visit www.kwhumane.com.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society (KWHS) has received a new $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada, one of Canada’s leading funders of animal welfare, to help fuel its spay and neuter efforts in this catchment area.
'Cats in Canada 2017: A Five-Year Review of Cat Overpopulation' by Humane Canada reported that “cat overpopulation continues to challenge communities across Canada.” With a regional population of 594,000, best estimates place the number of unowned (or community) cats in Waterloo Region somewhere around 140,000.
In the Stratford-Perth area, it is estimated there are close to 4,000 community cats; with a catchment area from Toronto to London, the number soars closer to 400,000.
Through funding provided by local residents, Bill and Marion Weber, the KWHS has provided no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for rescue groups located from London to Toronto. Between its launch in October 2014 and its last date of operations in July 2018, this clinic had performed more than 4,000 surgeries for colony cats. This new funding from PetSmart will allow KWHS to reopen this clinic for registered colony groups.
“PetSmart Charities of Canada is pleased to join forces with community leaders like the Webers to support the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society’s efforts to address pet overpopulation,” said Dani LaGiglia, regional relationship manager at the charity. “By making spay and neuter surgeries more accessible and affordable, we’re helping to prevent further pet homelessness in Kitchener-Waterloo, Stratford and the surrounding communities.”
“Animal overpopulation is a serious problem. This issue is a direct result of animals left unaltered and we are so excited to have PetSmart Charities partner with us to help make a difference in our communities,” said Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.
This clinic is open to members of our communities who manage registered cat colonies. To register a colony, or to find more information about the clinic, please visit www.kwhumane.com.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society (KWHS) has received a new $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada, one of Canada’s leading funders of animal welfare, to help fuel its spay and neuter efforts in this catchment area.
'Cats in Canada 2017: A Five-Year Review of Cat Overpopulation' by Humane Canada reported that “cat overpopulation continues to challenge communities across Canada.” With a regional population of 594,000, best estimates place the number of unowned (or community) cats in Waterloo Region somewhere around 140,000.
In the Stratford-Perth area, it is estimated there are close to 4,000 community cats; with a catchment area from Toronto to London, the number soars closer to 400,000.
Through funding provided by local residents, Bill and Marion Weber, the KWHS has provided no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for rescue groups located from London to Toronto. Between its launch in October 2014 and its last date of operations in July 2018, this clinic had performed more than 4,000 surgeries for colony cats. This new funding from PetSmart will allow KWHS to reopen this clinic for registered colony groups.
“PetSmart Charities of Canada is pleased to join forces with community leaders like the Webers to support the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society’s efforts to address pet overpopulation,” said Dani LaGiglia, regional relationship manager at the charity. “By making spay and neuter surgeries more accessible and affordable, we’re helping to prevent further pet homelessness in Kitchener-Waterloo, Stratford and the surrounding communities.”
“Animal overpopulation is a serious problem. This issue is a direct result of animals left unaltered and we are so excited to have PetSmart Charities partner with us to help make a difference in our communities,” said Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.
This clinic is open to members of our communities who manage registered cat colonies. To register a colony, or to find more information about the clinic, please visit www.kwhumane.com.