K-W Humane Society to ramp up spay and neuter efforts

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society (KWHS) has received a new $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada, one of Canada’s leading funders of animal welfare, to help fuel its spay and neuter efforts in this catchment area.

'Cats in Canada 2017: A Five-Year Review of Cat Overpopulation' by Humane Canada reported that “cat overpopulation continues to challenge communities across Canada.” With a regional population of 594,000, best estimates place the number of unowned (or community) cats in Waterloo Region somewhere around 140,000.

In the Stratford-Perth area, it is estimated there are close to 4,000 community cats; with a catchment area from Toronto to London, the number soars closer to 400,000.

Through funding provided by local residents, Bill and Marion Weber, the KWHS has provided no-cost spay/neuter surgeries for rescue groups located from London to Toronto. Between its launch in October 2014 and its last date of operations in July 2018, this clinic had performed more than 4,000 surgeries for colony cats. This new funding from PetSmart will allow KWHS to reopen this clinic for registered colony groups.