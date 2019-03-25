LOOK OUT: Dash cam captures wrong-way roundabout driver in west Waterloo

Dash cam footage caught a driver going the complete wrong way in a roundabout last week.

The video, which was posted on the Kitchener subreddit on www.reddit.com by user Paramedic57, shows the vehicle entering the roundabout at Thorndale Road and Ira Needles Boulevard and proceed through the intersection against the flow of traffic.

In the United Kingdom, most roundabouts flow clockwise. In North America, they flow counter-clockwise.