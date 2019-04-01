Push for better internet access in rural Ontario, Wilmot continues

Vanthof described better internet access as a an “essential service” and pointed out that paper continues to be eliminated and people are expected to complete day-to-day tasks online but not everyone has the capability to do so.

"Electronic learning, online banking, bookkeeping and communication globally along with business capabilities make broadband a necessary service in today’s society," said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a phone call with the Independent on March 28.

“I think it’s become an essential tool. It’s absolutely key everybody has access to reliable broadband,” she said.

SWIFT Project

The region signed on to invest with the Southwestern Ontario Fibre Technology (SWIFT) project in 2017, which is a nonprofit corporation that is looking to make affordable high-speed internet accessible in this area of the province.

“I think they’ve come at it very thoughtfully and pragmatically,” said Redman of the SWIFT project, which, she explained, included a $2.23-million investment over four years, including $446,400 in 2019.

The SWIFT project received $180 million total in funding in 2016, with $90 million coming from the federal and provincial governments. At the time, a possible completion date was 2022.

In the map below, SWIFT digitizes areas that are qualified as "served." The map is based on data SWIFT received from telecom service providers. The areas that are designated as "served" meet the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications' (CRTC) objective of unlimited 50 Mbps download and 10 Mpbs upload, which is known as 50/10.

“I think there has been acknowledgment by senior levels of government that is a really important tool for the quality of life as well as economic well-being, and I think that it takes that kind of investment to move forward to make sure everybody has it,” said Redman.

"Access to broadband internet is not a perk," said Hallman in a phone call with the Independent on March 27. "A lot of people view it that way, but in our society, it's a foundation to health care and sharing knowledge, with agriculture, food, farming; our access to food is reliant on (it). I think this is the shift people need to recognize moving forward. That's where society is today. It is, in my opinion, an essential service to meet the needs of society in general."

Hallman and Vanthof say that it isn't particularly appealing for providers to provide broadband access to sparsely populated rural areas due to lack of financial benefit.

Internet access is slow in many areas of Wilmot, save for denser areas like New Hamburg, Baden and New Dundee, Hallman says.

Downtown New Hamburg is one of the areas that has accessible high-speed internet.

The issue in Wilmot

"When you look at the land mass of Wilmot Township, it's not there, we don't have it," Hallman said.

"Where we are in Ontario, it shouldn't be complicated to have this and to allow the vast population of Ontario to thrive because of it."

The provincial government is also looking to expand online courses in the province's high schools, further making it an essential service, Vanthof said.

“If you’re going to make broadband an essential service, let’s treat it like one, and make a strategy to actually have everyone have access.”

In 2017, the Region of Waterloo and surrounding municipalities agreed to invest in the SWIFT project, a program that aims to build fibre optic networks in the province, which will, in turn, bring faster and cheaper internet to people.

In the Canadian federal budget, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals pledged up to $1.7 billion over the next 13 years in hopes of providing all Canadians with high-speed internet by 2030.

Vanthof proposed a 10-year, $1-billion plan to Ontario legislature last November, which was met with support as well.

His tour included stops in Brantford, New Hamburg, Peterborough, London and Ottawa.