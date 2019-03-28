Kitchener truck driver arrested after border services find $1 million in undeclared tobacco

News 10:04 AM Waterloo Region Record

KITCHENER — A Kitchener man has been charged after Canada Border Services seized 10,000 kilograms of undeclared loose leaf tobacco following a search of a tractor trailer.

On March 16 at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, a border services officer sent a tractor trailer with a shipment of declared automotive parts to be examined.

The border services agency says it found 102 boxes of undeclared loose leaf tobacco with an estimated value of $1.01 million. It was all seized.

A Kitchener truck driver is facing charges of attempt to smuggle, false or deceptive statements, evasion of compliance and unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products.

