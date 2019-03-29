Premier Doug Ford celebrates new RAV4 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — One day after news that nearly 1,500 autoworkers in Windsor would lose their jobs at Fiat Chrysler later this year, Premier Doug Ford was in Cambridge to celebrate the official launch of Toyota's newest edition of the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle.

Ford expressed sympathy for the workers in Windsor and praised the advanced new facility in Cambridge that has shifted from producing Toyota Corolla sedans to the compact SUV.

"I want to begin by making one thing clear: Ontario has the best autoworkers you'll find anywhere in the entire world," he said Friday afternoon in front of hundreds of Toyota workers and management inside the 3.5-million-square-foot facility on Fountain Street.

"While today is a great day for autoworkers in Cambridge, it's a very, very difficult day for your counterparts in Windsor."

Fiat Chrysler announced Thursday it is eliminating its third shift at the Windsor assembly plant as of Sept. 30.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. wrapped up three decades of local production of the popular Corolla on Feb. 8 and has switched production to the new generation of RAV4 sport utility vehicle, including hybrids, thanks, in part, to federal and provincial money announced last spring.

Last May, the federal and provincial Liberals announced they were each investing $110 million as part of the company's $1.4-billion investment in Toyota's Cambridge and Woodstock assembly plants to update the facilities. The Woodstock plant also makes the RAV4.

At the time of the funding announcement, the company said the investment would create 450 new jobs and 1,000 new co-op placements. Former premier Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were both at that announcement.

Toyota employs more than 8,000 people at the two plants.

"This marks the next step of that investment," federal Liberal MP Bryan May said on Friday.