Kitchener architectural group holds tour of local Carnegie libraries

KITCHENER — Scottish-American steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie was a self-made man, who started working at age 13 in a cotton mill and went on to become one of the wealthiest men of his time. He was so grateful for the solace he got from books that he donated millions of dollars in the late 1800s and early 1900s to build more than 2,500 public libraries around the world.

He helped build 125 such libraries in Canada, and Waterloo Region benefited hugely from that largesse, with eight libraries, built between 1903 and 1923.

The Waterloo North branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario held a series of lectures to mark Carnegie's legacy, which has left a lasting impression on local streetscapes. The group is capping its tribute with a daylong bus tour that visits several of the Carnegie libraries in the region and surrounding counties.

The tour will visit a wide variety of libraries that represent both extremes of Carnegie's building program, from grand, imposing libraries built in the classic Beaux Arts style to charming examples designed for a smaller community.