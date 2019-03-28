Kitchener’s St. Anne elementary school aims to keep all students together while growing French immersion program

Less hopeful for the Catholic board is evidence that needier students are clustering outside of immersion classrooms, just as they are in public schools.

In Catholic schools providing both teaching streams, regular students are four times more likely to require individual attention, compared to immersion students who rarely do.

St. Anne was among the first schools to offer French immersion. Students who started in Grade 1 are now in Grade 4.

The school is trying to prevent teaching streams from dividing the school. It co-mingles students in faith events, in the teaching of coding, in a read-aloud program, and in hallway duties.

Teachers plan together regardless of stream. The school refers to students by grade, not by stream, and it seeks to unite children on the playground.

"We're one family, working together," principal Philip Bruni said. "We always promoted inclusion among the staff and students from day one."

French immersion is a program with problems, challenged across Ontario by dropout rates, school divisions, and a shortage of qualified teachers.

Yet it is increasingly popular among parents seeking a competitive edge. Three more local elementary schools will launch programs in September after parents demanded them.

St. Anne immersion student Claire Delorey, 9, says it's like having a secret language to practise with friends. "Maybe if you travel somewhere that speaks French, you could use that ability," she said.

But she doesn't always understand French and is shy about saying so "because you feel like someone's going to make fun of you."

Theo Vanezi, 9, has a technique to move past French he doesn't know. "I would usually skip the line and continue on reading, and then if it makes more sense to have that word in English, then that's what I think that word would be," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard," said Sophie Zinger, 10. "I found math more challenging in French than it was in English."

St. Anne's immersion students dislike math in French, but are actually learning about time. Students call it math because it involves numbers and an unfamiliar 24-hour clock.

This highlights a key difference between local boards. Unlike public school immersion students, Catholic immersion students study math in English.

"We consulted the parents, and overwhelmingly we kept hearing them saying that they liked the idea of math in English," said Jennifer Kruithof, who consults with the board on its French programs.

Where boards do not differ is their assertion that immersion does not aim to make students bilingual. That would be difficult to achieve in a community where children don't speak French at home and hear little French elsewhere.

Immersion programs aim instead to make students more comfortable with French. "The vision is that students can communicate with increasing confidence in a global world," Kruithof said.

Pursuing a goal that falls short of bilingualism is in line with census findings showing that fewer than seven per cent of the regional population know English and French.

This level of bilingualism is unchanged over 20 years despite rising enrolment in French immersion.

