Korean chicken at Kim’s Kitchen in Waterloo

You’ll likely come for the chicken, but you absolutely need to stay for the chiffon.

Shawn Kim said he actually planned to open a bakery initially.

The Korean-style chef and baker, who was employed by the Grand Hyatt Hotel in his native South Korea for more than 10 years, had plans to make breads, pastries and his signature chiffon cake — among other delectable goodies — and still has designs on exclusively doing so at another location in the future.

Yet after opening Kim’s Kitchen on King Street North earlier this year, Kim settled for a business model that mainly focuses on his boneless bits of chicken, fried to a crispy perfection, plated with a variety seasoned sauces and onions.

While Korean-style barbecue usually plates pork and vegetables together, Korean chicken is traditionally eaten with green onion — “Together, Korea style,” said Kim, who said he’s still waiting for his liquor licence to create the signature “lunch box chicken and beer.”

Kim came to Canada in 2015 with his wife Jiyoo, who attends post-secondary school in the area, and after working as the general manager of the bakery at Cambridge’s DiPietro’s, the Kitchener resident decided to venture out on his own in Waterloo’s booming student district.

Kim’s Kitchen is located in a unit alongside Burrito Boyz in what was formerly the Qorma Indian restaurant.

Though it was first patroned mainly by other Koreans who found camaraderie and fellowship, the Kims now say the broader community is catching on, and they’re already forming a loyal customer base.

After you select from a menu featuring eight different style of Korean chicken — there are also dumplings, spicy rice and fries — Kim will likely have his chiffon cake, baked fresh daily, chilling inside a refrigerated display case. And you need to save room.

The cake is light and somewhat similar to angel food cake, but thicker, served with fresh fruit and five per cent whipped cream.