McMaster offers pioneering course in cannabis

A post-secondary certificate in cannabis might sound like a stoner's dream.

But this is no bird course, or easy chance for a high mark. There will be science, and lots of it.

This May, more than six months after the drug became legal in Canada, McMaster University's continuing education program is set to launch a groundbreaking course called the Science of Cannabis.

Believed to be the first post-secondary course about cannabis in Canada, it will be offered online beginning in May with the first of three segments over the next nine months. The course is aimed at current university students, health-care professionals, first responders and the general public.

"It's not hard to find information about cannabis. You can Google it," said course co-creator James MacKillop, of the Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research and Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cannabis Research. "But what is often out there is misinformation, mythology or anecdotes — more or less a lot of opinion but not a lot of evidence.

"The course is really trying to create a knowledgeable community of professionals who are fully aware of what we know and don't know and how to best make recommendations based on that."

Marijuana became legal in October, but the focus in Ontario is now on Monday, when cannabis sales will begin at bricks and mortar stores — although Hamilton's two legal pot shops have said they aren't yet ready to open. At this point, cannabis is only available from the provincial government's online store.

The course is part of a series of ventures by the Boris and DeGroote centres to study and spread accurate and reliable information about cannabis that includes a conference next month at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, West 5th Campus.

"It's going to be a really interesting time to see where we will see changes and we will not see changes," MacKillop said. "We really need to study this to characterize what the Canadian experience is."

In addition to the course and the conference, researchers are regularly collecting data from 1,500 people in Hamilton over the next several years to "see whether their attitudes and cannabis use changes or whether behaviours like alcohol use or tobacco use change over time."