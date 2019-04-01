Waterloo man arrested after Kitchener hit and run

KITCHENER — A 31-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a hit-and-run accident on the weekend.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., police were called to a collision involving three vehicles near Queen Street South; one driver operating a stolen vehicle fled the scene.

A Waterloo man was later located and charged with a number of offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene.