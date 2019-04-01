Kitchener council urges brakes be put on autism changes

KITCHENER — Kitchener council is urging the province to suspend any changes to its autism services until it has consulted "meaningfully" with a broad range of stakeholders.

The provincial government's plan to redesign autism services has sparked an outcry from parents.

The province announced it was changing the program in February, sparking six weeks of furor that brought hundreds of angry parents of autistic kids protesting in front of the legislature. In March, the province further tweaked the changes, in the wake of mass protests.

Under the Progressive Conservative plan, children under age six are eligible for $20,000 a year of services, up to a maximum of $140,000, and $5,000 a year after that up to age 18 to a maximum of $55,000. The full amounts will now be available to all families, including high-income earners, and they will be able to spend the funds on additional services such as speech therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy that were not a part of the original announcement.

Parents want the funding to be based on children's individual needs, instead of just their age.

The changes were designed to eliminate the waiting list of 23,000 autistic kids who are waiting to access services. Critics have decried the changes, saying they will drastically affect families who would no longer be able to afford behavioural therapy, which for children with intense needs can cost $80,000 a year.

Truc Mach-Stevenson said her six-year-old son used to be non-verbal and would run off if she took him out. After a year of intensive therapy, he is learning to use the toilet and has begun speaking to her, though he's still not able to express his needs and feelings.

She fears that if funding for his therapy is capped he won't learn vital life skills. "As a parent, thinking about that really kills me," she told council. "I don't want my son to be a burden on society."

Mark Dineen says he and his wife have already exhausted their retirement savings to provide therapy for their son, and fear they may have to sell their home if funding is cut off.

Kitchener's motion, introduced by Coun. Sarah Marsh, says autism affects about 100,000 Ontarians.