St. Mary’s needs 3rd cardiac catheterization suite for growing demand

Improving access to diagnosis and treatment of potentially life-threatening cardiac issues is the goal of a $2.8-million campaign to equip St. Mary’s Regional Cardiac Care Centre with a much-needed third cardiac catheterization suite.

Demand for service at the centre, ranked one of Canada’s best, has outstripped capacity in two existing suites, which form the foundation of the cardiac program. A third will allow for more procedures, reduce wait times and ensure timely access to life-saving services.

“Th­e volume of procedures performed through catheterization at St. Mary’s has grown over the last number of years and will reach well beyond 6,500 this year,” says Dr. Brian McNamara, chief of cardiovascular services at St. Mary’s. “Our resources are stretched beyond capacity and our volumes are comparable to what other centres accomplish with three or four suites. With procedures projected to grow substantially in the next five years, there is significant risk to patient care unless a third catheterization suite is added.”

Catheterization is a procedure in which a long narrow tube (catheter) is inserted into a main artery and guided into the heart. An X-ray dye is injected through the tube, allowing the cardiologist to view chambers, valves and coronary arteries. Angioplasty, the most common intervention, is a procedure in which a stent is placed through the tube to open blocked arteries and either prevent or treat a heart attack.

The current two catheterization suites have expanded hours to accommodate a minimum of 20 procedures each weekday. However, at any given time, there are another 200 or more patients waiting at least six weeks for their appointment. Cardiac emergencies require an immediate response, further extending waits.

The burgeoning demand has also increased wear and tear on equipment and staff.

“The catheterization cameras require frequent maintenance, which can put the suite out of commission for up to a week,” says Andrea Lemberg, director of St. Mary’s cardiac program. “Th­is can drastically impact wait times and cause significant anxiety for our patients, many of whom are already feeling quite vulnerable,” she said.

Community investment is needed to fund the full cost of equipment as the Ontario government does not fund hospital equipment purchases, only operating and staffing costs.

To make a donation, visit www.supportstmarys.ca/cath, call 519-749-6797, or drop by St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation office at 911 Queen’s Blvd., Kitchener.

St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to enhancing patient care at St. Mary’s General Hospital. Funds generously donated by the community through St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation are used to purchase vital equipment for St. Mary’s General Hospital which is not covered by the Ontario Ministry of Health. The Ontario health care funding model requires that 100 per cent of the cost of hospital equipment be covered by community donations raised through the hospital foundation.

