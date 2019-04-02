Lawyers for Waterloo Regional Police, union say court is not right venue for gender-discrimination complaints

Jones said the pending class-action lawsuit should be dismissed because fair representation, meaning who gets to decide if the union did its job, belongs to a specialized arbitrator under the Police Services Act.

"Systemic discrimination is the bread and butter of human rights tribunals and arbitration," Jones said.

In his submissions, Bennett, a Kitchener lawyer, said the court may have sympathy for the plaintiffs, but their complaints are not the jurisdiction of the court.

He said the human rights tribunal has much broader powers to deal with systemic issues in the workplace.

The class-action lawsuit is led by three plaintiffs who allege the police service and the police board are part of a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny. They are seeking damages of $167 million.

The plaintiffs are Const. Angelina Rivers, former constable Sharon Zehr, and former superintendent Barry Zehr, who retired two years ago and is married to Sharon Zehr. Three additional witnesses have filed affidavits in support of the lawsuit.

At least four of the appellants were in court Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs argued that the current collective bargaining regime has not been an adequate remedy for the female officers.

"The system as it exists clearly has not worked or aptly protected women," H. Scott Fairley told the court.

Fairley said the hierarchal system of the police organization is dominated by men. Women have never led the organization, and when the class-action lawsuit was announced there was one female superintendent.

Since it started in 1973, the service has had three female superintendents. Today, more women have been promoted and a female sits as acting deputy chief.

Fairley said coming before the court is the last resort because "the system is broken."

The female officers were told if they took their complaints to the higher levels their careers would be limited.

Because of "an atmosphere of misogyny and discrimination and systemic negligence," the women felt they could not pursue their complaints, he said.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Doug Elliott said the police culture discourages complaints and the female officers "fear retaliation if they use alternate remedies."

Elliott said alternative measures are rendered "ineffective" because of the culture of intimidation.

Elliott said the union, which he referred to as a "gatekeeper" association, is run by the same men "who have created a toxic work environment."

Elliott said the plaintiffs in the case are "sticking their necks out" by coming forward and they can carry other female officers who chose to be anonymous.

In his closing statements, Elliott said this case "cries out for the court to step up."

"This courtroom door should not be barred from these beleaguered female officers. All they search for from this court is what they are sworn to uphold — justice," he said.

