Kicked out of Kitchener shelter, meth addict assaulted female employee on street

KITCHENER — A longtime crystal meth addict who was kicked out of the House of Friendship followed, assaulted and threatened to kill a woman who had just finished her shift at the Kitchener homeless shelter.

The employee was walking to the bus station on the morning of Dec. 16 when Emanuel Menezes, 33, removed the headphones from her ears and hit her in the face, court heard on Tuesday.

"If I had a gun right now, I would shoot you in the head," Menezes told her.

The woman continued walking but he blocked her path and grabbed her arm. She made it to the bus station, where he continued to follow her. She called police, and Menezes, a man with dozens of prior convictions, was arrested.

Justice Wayne Rabley struggled with the proper sentence.

On the one hand he had a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence for one day in jail on top of the 108 days (credited at 162 days) he spent behind bars before pleading guilty. On the other hand is a community that "desperately wants some justice" and wants to feel safe on the streets, the judge said.

"I'm in a quandary," Rabley told Menezes, a meth addict for six years.

The judge asked him what he plans to do when he's released from jail. Menezes said he aims to leave Kitchener to get away from friends who take drugs. He also said he wants to go into rehab.

Menezes has more than 60 prior convictions, including one for robbery and assault with a weapon. Rabley had trouble with the notion that a probation order of no contact with the shelter worker will keep her safe.

"You have 26 breaches of court orders, which means you don't care what the court orders say," the judge told him. "So, in my view, that says this lady is not safe."