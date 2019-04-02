St. Catharines forms task force on governance as province extends input deadline

St. Catharines city council has formed a five-member task force to give the province its two cents on regional government.

Council approved terms of reference for a governance review task force Monday to provide input as the province puts Niagara and seven other regions under the microscope.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson was appointed a fifth member of the task force after he made an impassioned request that the group focus on the larger issue of how to improve the democratic process beyond just cost efficiencies.

"This isn't a chain of retail stores or something, this is about local democracy. This has a lot of merit and a lot of importance to a lot of people," Williamson said.

"I hope that the scope of what this committee does expands beyond the narrow scope that they have been tasked with and they do something that is meaningful for actually improving democracy, as opposed to just looking at ways to cut."

St. Patrick's Ward Coun. Karrie Porter also urged the task force to ask questions about how improvements can be made to local democracy and representation and to think about what impact a decision such as merging Niagara's upper and lower tiers of government would have on planning decisions.

She said getting rid of a city ward system, for instance, would make it more difficult for some people to run for council.

"I really encourage the members of the committee to factor in democracy, representation and good governance and not just cost savings in this discussion."

St. Catharines' governance review task force is made up of Williamson, St. Andrew's Coun. Joe Kushner, Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips, Merritton Coun. Lori Littleton and Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia.

In January, the Conservative government announced it would undertake a review of regional municipalities in the province to cut "red tape and duplication" and save costs. Premier Doug Ford criticized Niagara last month during a media event in Cambridge for having too many politicians.