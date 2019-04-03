Domestic violence is everyone's problem, campaign emphasizes

Eradicating domestic violence remains the goal, but because most cases go unreported, it’s always difficult to measure progress.
“It is hard to know,” admits Jen Hutton, chief executive officer of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, who said overall statistics have remained somewhat steady in recent years.
“Historically they used to say a woman in Canada would be killed every six days at the hands of a family member — often an intimate partner,” she said. “In 2018, that was actually every two-and-a-half days.
“Obviously when you see that, that’s concerning.”
According to Women’s Crisis Services, close to 30 per cent of Canadian women will experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime. The Waterloo Regional Police Service responds to about 6,000 domestic violence calls annually.
“Again, not everything is reported, but that tells us there’s a call every hour-and-a-half, every day,” said Jenna Mayne, the agency’s communications and fund development coordinator.
If there’s a silver lining to a such a societal ill, it’s that more people seem to be talking about it.
In the not-so-distant past, domestic violence was viewed as a “private issue” within the home — one that was often swept under the rug, Mayne noted.
“I know when it comes to our support line, since the Me Too movement, we’ve received a lot more calls,” she said.
It’s momentum she’d like to see continue with a new campaign called #SheIsYourNeighbour that is focused on everyone’s role in ending domestic violence, and ultimately having that message resonate. It’s based around the thinking that even though more people are beginning to recognize domestic violence as a societal problem, many still don’t see it as something that’s happening in their own neighbourhood.
Every Tuesday, from now through July, Women’s Crisis Services will feature a story from one of 14 high-profile community ambassadors on its website, such as former Waterloo mayor Brenda Halloran, who experienced intimate partner violence at the hands of her ex-husband.
In partnership with photographer Hilary Gauld-Camilleri, owner of One for the Wall Photography, the photo-and-storytelling series is centred around local community members, with contributions from the likes of regional police chief Bryan Larkin, and local radio host and Kitchener Post columnist, Mike Farwell.
The campaign kicks off this week with information displays at several local businesses that provide information about the programs provided by Women’s Crisis Services and invite people to share their own experiences by leaving inspiring messages on a "heart wall" in honour of someone they know who has experienced violence in the home.
Booths are set up through Apr. 4 at Lackner McLennan insurance, 818 Victoria St. N in Kitchener, and Atlas Yoga Studio, 18 Ainslie St. S in Cambridge. Another will be set up this Friday and Saturday in Waterloo at Shoppers Drug Mart, 190 Northfield Dr. W.
Mayne was happy to report Tuesday the boards were already filling up with heartfelt words of encouragement.
“I think sometimes people hear about these problems, but they don’t know what they can actually do to help,” Mayne said, adding that more than 1,300 women and children were assisted last year through the agency’s outreach and shelter programs.
Part of campaign is about educating people about the various forms of domestic violence. The booths also offer information cards with “small actions” people can take to make a “big difference.”
Women’s Crisis Services has geared past campaigns toward capital fundraising needs for its shelter facilities. This time, success will measured by empowerment, said Hutton.
“I think we have to get talking about it more to start taking action steps to eradicate it,” she said. “I really I want people in the community to feel confident — that they’d know what to do.”
People are urged to speak up in the coming weeks on social media channels by using the hashtag #SheIsYourNeighbour and connecting on Facebook and Twitter (@WomensCrisisSWR) to join the conversation.
Eradicating domestic violence remains the goal, but because most cases go unreported, it’s always difficult to measure progress.
“It is hard to know,” admits Jen Hutton, chief executive officer of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, who said overall statistics have remained somewhat steady in recent years.
“Historically they used to say a woman in Canada would be killed every six days at the hands of a family member — often an intimate partner,” she said. “In 2018, that was actually every two-and-a-half days.
“Obviously when you see that, that’s concerning.”
According to Women’s Crisis Services, close to 30 per cent of Canadian women will experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime. The Waterloo Regional Police Service responds to about 6,000 domestic violence calls annually.
“Again, not everything is reported, but that tells us there’s a call every hour-and-a-half, every day,” said Jenna Mayne, the agency’s communications and fund development coordinator.
If there’s a silver lining to a such a societal ill, it’s that more people seem to be talking about it.
In the not-so-distant past, domestic violence was viewed as a “private issue” within the home — one that was often swept under the rug, Mayne noted.
“I know when it comes to our support line, since the Me Too movement, we’ve received a lot more calls,” she said.
It’s momentum she’d like to see continue with a new campaign called #SheIsYourNeighbour that is focused on everyone’s role in ending domestic violence, and ultimately having that message resonate. It’s based around the thinking that even though more people are beginning to recognize domestic violence as a societal problem, many still don’t see it as something that’s happening in their own neighbourhood.
Every Tuesday, from now through July, Women’s Crisis Services will feature a story from one of 14 high-profile community ambassadors on its website, such as former Waterloo mayor Brenda Halloran, who experienced intimate partner violence at the hands of her ex-husband.
In partnership with photographer Hilary Gauld-Camilleri, owner of One for the Wall Photography, the photo-and-storytelling series is centred around local community members, with contributions from the likes of regional police chief Bryan Larkin, and local radio host and Kitchener Post columnist, Mike Farwell.
The campaign kicks off this week with information displays at several local businesses that provide information about the programs provided by Women’s Crisis Services and invite people to share their own experiences by leaving inspiring messages on a "heart wall" in honour of someone they know who has experienced violence in the home.
Booths are set up through Apr. 4 at Lackner McLennan insurance, 818 Victoria St. N in Kitchener, and Atlas Yoga Studio, 18 Ainslie St. S in Cambridge. Another will be set up this Friday and Saturday in Waterloo at Shoppers Drug Mart, 190 Northfield Dr. W.
Mayne was happy to report Tuesday the boards were already filling up with heartfelt words of encouragement.
“I think sometimes people hear about these problems, but they don’t know what they can actually do to help,” Mayne said, adding that more than 1,300 women and children were assisted last year through the agency’s outreach and shelter programs.
Part of campaign is about educating people about the various forms of domestic violence. The booths also offer information cards with “small actions” people can take to make a “big difference.”
Women’s Crisis Services has geared past campaigns toward capital fundraising needs for its shelter facilities. This time, success will measured by empowerment, said Hutton.
“I think we have to get talking about it more to start taking action steps to eradicate it,” she said. “I really I want people in the community to feel confident — that they’d know what to do.”
People are urged to speak up in the coming weeks on social media channels by using the hashtag #SheIsYourNeighbour and connecting on Facebook and Twitter (@WomensCrisisSWR) to join the conversation.
Eradicating domestic violence remains the goal, but because most cases go unreported, it’s always difficult to measure progress.
“It is hard to know,” admits Jen Hutton, chief executive officer of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, who said overall statistics have remained somewhat steady in recent years.
“Historically they used to say a woman in Canada would be killed every six days at the hands of a family member — often an intimate partner,” she said. “In 2018, that was actually every two-and-a-half days.
“Obviously when you see that, that’s concerning.”
According to Women’s Crisis Services, close to 30 per cent of Canadian women will experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime. The Waterloo Regional Police Service responds to about 6,000 domestic violence calls annually.
“Again, not everything is reported, but that tells us there’s a call every hour-and-a-half, every day,” said Jenna Mayne, the agency’s communications and fund development coordinator.
If there’s a silver lining to a such a societal ill, it’s that more people seem to be talking about it.
In the not-so-distant past, domestic violence was viewed as a “private issue” within the home — one that was often swept under the rug, Mayne noted.
“I know when it comes to our support line, since the Me Too movement, we’ve received a lot more calls,” she said.
It’s momentum she’d like to see continue with a new campaign called #SheIsYourNeighbour that is focused on everyone’s role in ending domestic violence, and ultimately having that message resonate. It’s based around the thinking that even though more people are beginning to recognize domestic violence as a societal problem, many still don’t see it as something that’s happening in their own neighbourhood.
Every Tuesday, from now through July, Women’s Crisis Services will feature a story from one of 14 high-profile community ambassadors on its website, such as former Waterloo mayor Brenda Halloran, who experienced intimate partner violence at the hands of her ex-husband.
In partnership with photographer Hilary Gauld-Camilleri, owner of One for the Wall Photography, the photo-and-storytelling series is centred around local community members, with contributions from the likes of regional police chief Bryan Larkin, and local radio host and Kitchener Post columnist, Mike Farwell.
The campaign kicks off this week with information displays at several local businesses that provide information about the programs provided by Women’s Crisis Services and invite people to share their own experiences by leaving inspiring messages on a "heart wall" in honour of someone they know who has experienced violence in the home.
Booths are set up through Apr. 4 at Lackner McLennan insurance, 818 Victoria St. N in Kitchener, and Atlas Yoga Studio, 18 Ainslie St. S in Cambridge. Another will be set up this Friday and Saturday in Waterloo at Shoppers Drug Mart, 190 Northfield Dr. W.
Mayne was happy to report Tuesday the boards were already filling up with heartfelt words of encouragement.
“I think sometimes people hear about these problems, but they don’t know what they can actually do to help,” Mayne said, adding that more than 1,300 women and children were assisted last year through the agency’s outreach and shelter programs.
Part of campaign is about educating people about the various forms of domestic violence. The booths also offer information cards with “small actions” people can take to make a “big difference.”
Women’s Crisis Services has geared past campaigns toward capital fundraising needs for its shelter facilities. This time, success will measured by empowerment, said Hutton.
“I think we have to get talking about it more to start taking action steps to eradicate it,” she said. “I really I want people in the community to feel confident — that they’d know what to do.”
People are urged to speak up in the coming weeks on social media channels by using the hashtag #SheIsYourNeighbour and connecting on Facebook and Twitter (@WomensCrisisSWR) to join the conversation.