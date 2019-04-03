Waterloo man arrested on warrants in West Perth

A 23-year-old Waterloo man was arrested on outstanding warrants in West Perth on Friday (March 29).

West Perth Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested Joseph Cluett, of Waterloo, on outstanding warrants for property related and driving offences with Waterloo Regional Police Service.

A 17-year-old female from West Perth, who also had outstanding warrants for property-related offences with WRPS was also arrested a short time later. Custody of the female was transferred over to WRPS.