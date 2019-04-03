Kitchener woman wins big on Poker Lotto

Congratulations to Cheryl-Anne Hartleib of Kitchener for winning $100,000 with POKER LOTTO (December 22, 2018 draw).

POKER LOTTO is a lottery game that offers both instant in-store wins – of up to $5,000 – and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000 with each $2 ticket and uses playing card symbols rather than numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

