Waterloo Region man arrested after $2.45 million, 55-kilogram cocaine bust

A Kitchener man is in hot water after being arrested for allegedly being involved in cocaine trafficking.

Slobodan Poznic, 44, was arrested and charged with possession, importation, and conspiracy offences after a 15-month investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police when they allegedly intercepted a 55-kilogram, $2.45 million shipment of cocaine that was being smuggled from the U.S. A total of $800,000 in cash was also seized.

Along with Poznic, Abrahan Brito, 32, of New Tecumseh, as well as Michael Nagtzaam, 35, of Springwater Township, were charged as a result.

Police say the bust was part of an international drug network, where the cocaine was being smuggled from California into Canada and distributed throughout southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.