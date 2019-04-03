Waterloo Region police arrest man in murder of Yvonne Umutoniwasi

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener male in connection to the death of Yvonne Umutoniwasi, a media release states.

Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, of Kitchener, was found deceased inside a residence on Pearl Place in Kitchener on Aug. 12, 2018.

On Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019, members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) team, arrested a 31-year-old male in connection to the homicide.

He has been charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of indignity to a body and one count of breach of probation.