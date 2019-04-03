Weeks left for historic Walper Hotel barbershop in Kitchener

"The existing barber shop operators have been a month-to-month tenancy for many years and despite past inquiry, have never expressed a desire to reposition and upgrade their shop or enter into a longer term arrangement," he said in an email.

"We recently had a progressive new user approach us interested in being a part of the reinvigorated hotel who is excited about the vibrant changes taking place downtown and as such we have completed a deal for that space and have exercised our ability to take the space back."

Emberson said it's a business decision that doesn't respect the shop's history.

Barber Jordan Lafrance is the newcomer, with about 2 ½ years at the shop. But she feels just as much a part of the family.

"I love it here. I never wanted to leave," she said. "I love the people I work with. I feel sad for the clients, too. We have a huge loyal clientele here."

Waterloo's Albert Martin is one of those customers, a regular for at least 35 years.

"It's a small business, independent, great service, always friendly," he said. "They treat you like family."

Bob Elliott began coming to the shop years ago on the advice of his uncle. "The fact it's downtown, it's convenient. It's always busy, and very people-friendly."

A look around the small shop offers a glimpse of its past — a collage of old black-and-white photos, a handwritten list of the barbers who've worked there, civic awards and certificates.

At a hotel whose guests have included the Queen Mother, Eleanor Roosevelt and Bob Hope, it's said that legends like Louis Armstrong and B.B. King sat down in the shop for a shave or a snip.

Even the "new" barber chairs and stations, brought in in 1990, ooze nostalgia — the mint-condition pieces actually date from 1968.

"They're going to lose the history," said Emberson, who was the shop's first female barber when she arrived in 1994.

"We're a part of this hotel. It's us. It reflects who we are," Metcalf said. "It's just beyond comprehension."

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord

