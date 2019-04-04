WHAT’S GOING ON HERE NOW: Grading work begins on former Waterloo Golf Academy

Trees and brush that used to pose hazards for players at the former Waterloo Golf Academy are being cleared to make way for potential industrial and commercial development in West Waterloo.

The former Waterloo Golf Academy lands make up a portion of the West Side Employment Lands, which include approximately 108 acres north of the Costco on Erbs Road, bounded by Wilmot Line to the west, and residential areas off Columbia Street.

A rezoning application is required to facilitate use of the predominantly agricultural land for future employment uses — as well as convenience-commercial purposes — a park, and new streets including the extension of Platinum Drive, from Copper Street (immediately north of Costco) to Columbia Street. Alignment of the new road that's proposed to connect with Ladyslipper Drive will be determined through the subdivision planning process.

Staff is currently collecting public feedback and the draft plan, with staff recommendations, is anticipated to come before city council later this year. No date has been scheduled as of yet.