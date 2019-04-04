Students march upon Kitchener City Hall to protest changes to education

Wondering what the ruckus is around the region?
This afternoon, thousands of high school students are staging walkouts and many are converging at Kitchener City Hall, where students will speak out against recent changes to Ontario's education system.
The initiative was started by a Listowel high school student and quickly turned into a province-wide event.
