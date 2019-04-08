How does the Region of Peel share responsibilities with Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon?

The Region of Peel is under the provincial microscope as Ontario reviews its regional governments, following an announcement in January this year.

The City of Mississauga, in response to the announcement, passed a motion in principle to ask the province for independence from the region.

The relationship between Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon, and the Region of Peel evades common knowledge among the Region’s 1.4 million residents, split among the three municipalities.

To understand why Mississauga seeks independence it helps to know what these separate municipal governments actually do.