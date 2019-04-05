Kitchener site picked for supervised drug consumption

WATERLOO REGION — A building behind Kitchener City Hall has been picked as the best option for a supervised consumption site, while the only site in Cambridge has been taken off the table.

The next step would be to get the OK from the City of Kitchener for 150 Duke St. W., and then submit an application to the province for funding.

"It was the most supported site overall," said Grace Bermingham, manager of harm reduction for Waterloo Region.

A regional report released Friday, to be discussed on Tuesday by council, also recommended the lone candidate site in Cambridge, 150 Main St., be dropped and another potential location sought. Bermingham said that recommendation was made "given the amount of community opposition" for the Galt site.

Three sites in Kitchener were being considered, but Duke Street garnered the most support and fewer concerns during public consultations.

That site, a two-storey commercial building at the corner of Duke and College streets, will cost $438,000 to prepare and $802,000 to operate annually. It's expected to be ready in nine months. Sanguen Health Centre would look after consumption and harm reduction services.

The space is big enough to accommodate all the services the region wants to provide and those required by the province, including primary care, treatment and counselling and referrals. The proposed hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to start.

Bermingham didn't know how long the province will take to review the application. The region hopes to submit the Duke Street application around the end of April, a rough deadline the province previously recommended.

The Ontario government recently approved 15 of the 21 consumption and treatment services sites it will fund, and one is under review.

"We know the province is prioritizing the communities with the greatest need, and we know we are one of those communities," said Coun. Elizabeth Clarke, chair of the region's community services committee.