Public school board removes busing for busy uptown Waterloo neighbourhood — again

The dreaded letter was once again back in Heather Read’s mailbox. She’s fought it before and won. But it just keeps coming.
The letter, from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, was sent to Read and her neighbours, informing them that because they are within a 1.6-kilometre distance from Elizabeth Ziegler Public School, they are no longer eligible for busing services. Kindergarten students, however, will still be bused.
But there’s one problem. The 1.6-kilometre walk from her house to Elizabeth Ziegler crosses major intersections and, in her opinion, it’s just plain unsafe to expect children to walk alone.
“I think the assumption is there will always be an adult who gets the kids to school,” said Read, who is the mother of four children, one of whom is attending Elizabeth Ziegler Public School.
This situation is almost an exact repeat of 2017, when busing was removed from the exact same area. Neighbours rallied and made their pleas and it was eventually reinstated for the 2018 school year.
Now, according to the letter, it will be removed again for 2019.
When asked for clarification, Benoit Bourgeault, general manager of Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR), deferred comment to the Waterloo Region District School Board. STSWR works as an arm's length organization for all four local school boards, providing transportation for thousands of students across the region. STSWR follows each board's policies when it comes to transportation zones.
The justification, according to the letter, is that due to construction of the streetscape in uptown Waterloo and the projected installation of a new pedestrian crossing just east of the current Peppler Street crossing at the Laurel Trail on Bridgeport Road east, that the route will be more accessible to students.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for Waterloo Region District School Board, said the school board is working to standardize busing across the region, according to its policies.
“We understand that this change may be difficult, but we need to move forward with our procedures,” said Russell, adding that walking to school brings benefits, such as physical wellbeing.
WRDSB does have a caveat to the 1.6-kilometre distance, however.
"In some cases, transportation may be required due to hazards taht preclude a safe walking route to school. The identification of such hazards and the transportation provided will be determined by STSWR," reads the policy statement.
Read, who has partnered with other local parents to take a stand, say they are not necessarily advocating for themselves, but for the rest of the community as well.
“We are privileged,” said Krista Gunther, who lives in Young Street near Waterloo Park. “But there are lot of people here who can’t drive their children to school.”
While there are affluent pockets of the uptown area, there are pockets of poverty, as well as a splattering of recent immigrants or refugees that are still working on growing roots in the community and acclimatizing.
Read assumes that the changes are to bring the neighbourhood to the same level of services as other neighbourhoods, but, she says, no other areas of Waterloo have to deal with the same urban hazards.
While Read and Gunter are optimistic that they will be able to change the minds of the decision-makers in this situation, they are hopeful that if they aren’t, the community will come together and find a solution.
There is a “walking school bus” available, but for it doesn’t necessarily work with everyone.
From the homes of Read and Gunter, the most logical route takes their children east along the bustling Bridgeport Road, then south at Moore Avenue South, on which they will cross the major artery of Erb Street East and continue on to the school grounds.
WRDSB trustee Scott Piatkowski is one of the representatives to whom local parents have lobbied and in his opinion, the change shouldn’t be made.
“I’m quite familiar with this neighbourhood and its traffic patterns. I believe that the safety concerns being expressed by parents are well-founded. Because this is an operational matter, I have addressed the issue with WRDSB staff and Student Transportation Services staff and requested that they revisit this decision.”
The dreaded letter was once again back in Heather Read’s mailbox. She’s fought it before and won. But it just keeps coming.
The letter, from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, was sent to Read and her neighbours, informing them that because they are within a 1.6-kilometre distance from Elizabeth Ziegler Public School, they are no longer eligible for busing services. Kindergarten students, however, will still be bused.
But there’s one problem. The 1.6-kilometre walk from her house to Elizabeth Ziegler crosses major intersections and, in her opinion, it’s just plain unsafe to expect children to walk alone.
“I think the assumption is there will always be an adult who gets the kids to school,” said Read, who is the mother of four children, one of whom is attending Elizabeth Ziegler Public School.
This situation is almost an exact repeat of 2017, when busing was removed from the exact same area. Neighbours rallied and made their pleas and it was eventually reinstated for the 2018 school year.
Now, according to the letter, it will be removed again for 2019.
When asked for clarification, Benoit Bourgeault, general manager of Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR), deferred comment to the Waterloo Region District School Board. STSWR works as an arm's length organization for all four local school boards, providing transportation for thousands of students across the region. STSWR follows each board's policies when it comes to transportation zones.
The justification, according to the letter, is that due to construction of the streetscape in uptown Waterloo and the projected installation of a new pedestrian crossing just east of the current Peppler Street crossing at the Laurel Trail on Bridgeport Road east, that the route will be more accessible to students.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for Waterloo Region District School Board, said the school board is working to standardize busing across the region, according to its policies.
“We understand that this change may be difficult, but we need to move forward with our procedures,” said Russell, adding that walking to school brings benefits, such as physical wellbeing.
WRDSB does have a caveat to the 1.6-kilometre distance, however.
"In some cases, transportation may be required due to hazards taht preclude a safe walking route to school. The identification of such hazards and the transportation provided will be determined by STSWR," reads the policy statement.
Read, who has partnered with other local parents to take a stand, say they are not necessarily advocating for themselves, but for the rest of the community as well.
“We are privileged,” said Krista Gunther, who lives in Young Street near Waterloo Park. “But there are lot of people here who can’t drive their children to school.”
While there are affluent pockets of the uptown area, there are pockets of poverty, as well as a splattering of recent immigrants or refugees that are still working on growing roots in the community and acclimatizing.
Read assumes that the changes are to bring the neighbourhood to the same level of services as other neighbourhoods, but, she says, no other areas of Waterloo have to deal with the same urban hazards.
While Read and Gunter are optimistic that they will be able to change the minds of the decision-makers in this situation, they are hopeful that if they aren’t, the community will come together and find a solution.
There is a “walking school bus” available, but for it doesn’t necessarily work with everyone.
From the homes of Read and Gunter, the most logical route takes their children east along the bustling Bridgeport Road, then south at Moore Avenue South, on which they will cross the major artery of Erb Street East and continue on to the school grounds.
WRDSB trustee Scott Piatkowski is one of the representatives to whom local parents have lobbied and in his opinion, the change shouldn’t be made.
“I’m quite familiar with this neighbourhood and its traffic patterns. I believe that the safety concerns being expressed by parents are well-founded. Because this is an operational matter, I have addressed the issue with WRDSB staff and Student Transportation Services staff and requested that they revisit this decision.”
The dreaded letter was once again back in Heather Read’s mailbox. She’s fought it before and won. But it just keeps coming.
The letter, from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, was sent to Read and her neighbours, informing them that because they are within a 1.6-kilometre distance from Elizabeth Ziegler Public School, they are no longer eligible for busing services. Kindergarten students, however, will still be bused.
But there’s one problem. The 1.6-kilometre walk from her house to Elizabeth Ziegler crosses major intersections and, in her opinion, it’s just plain unsafe to expect children to walk alone.
“I think the assumption is there will always be an adult who gets the kids to school,” said Read, who is the mother of four children, one of whom is attending Elizabeth Ziegler Public School.
This situation is almost an exact repeat of 2017, when busing was removed from the exact same area. Neighbours rallied and made their pleas and it was eventually reinstated for the 2018 school year.
Now, according to the letter, it will be removed again for 2019.
When asked for clarification, Benoit Bourgeault, general manager of Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR), deferred comment to the Waterloo Region District School Board. STSWR works as an arm's length organization for all four local school boards, providing transportation for thousands of students across the region. STSWR follows each board's policies when it comes to transportation zones.
The justification, according to the letter, is that due to construction of the streetscape in uptown Waterloo and the projected installation of a new pedestrian crossing just east of the current Peppler Street crossing at the Laurel Trail on Bridgeport Road east, that the route will be more accessible to students.
Alana Russell, chief communications officer for Waterloo Region District School Board, said the school board is working to standardize busing across the region, according to its policies.
“We understand that this change may be difficult, but we need to move forward with our procedures,” said Russell, adding that walking to school brings benefits, such as physical wellbeing.
WRDSB does have a caveat to the 1.6-kilometre distance, however.
"In some cases, transportation may be required due to hazards taht preclude a safe walking route to school. The identification of such hazards and the transportation provided will be determined by STSWR," reads the policy statement.
Read, who has partnered with other local parents to take a stand, say they are not necessarily advocating for themselves, but for the rest of the community as well.
“We are privileged,” said Krista Gunther, who lives in Young Street near Waterloo Park. “But there are lot of people here who can’t drive their children to school.”
While there are affluent pockets of the uptown area, there are pockets of poverty, as well as a splattering of recent immigrants or refugees that are still working on growing roots in the community and acclimatizing.
Read assumes that the changes are to bring the neighbourhood to the same level of services as other neighbourhoods, but, she says, no other areas of Waterloo have to deal with the same urban hazards.
While Read and Gunter are optimistic that they will be able to change the minds of the decision-makers in this situation, they are hopeful that if they aren’t, the community will come together and find a solution.
There is a “walking school bus” available, but for it doesn’t necessarily work with everyone.
From the homes of Read and Gunter, the most logical route takes their children east along the bustling Bridgeport Road, then south at Moore Avenue South, on which they will cross the major artery of Erb Street East and continue on to the school grounds.
WRDSB trustee Scott Piatkowski is one of the representatives to whom local parents have lobbied and in his opinion, the change shouldn’t be made.
“I’m quite familiar with this neighbourhood and its traffic patterns. I believe that the safety concerns being expressed by parents are well-founded. Because this is an operational matter, I have addressed the issue with WRDSB staff and Student Transportation Services staff and requested that they revisit this decision.”