'Sluggish' K-W home market driven by low inventory, high demand

Low inventory and high buyer demand have realtors forecasting a “sluggish” year ahead in the housing market.
“I’m seeing inventory at extremely low levels," said Mike Mikovick,” broker with Royal LePage Grand Valley Realty.
When it comes to most new developments, realtors are seeing rows of future homes sold out in days, Mikovick said.
“The higher-end buildings, apartment complexes – there’s an awful lot of buyer exuberance for those projects and a very low amount of inventory,” he said.
“Taking a look, for instance today, usually in Waterloo you’d see 50 properties on the market,” Mikovick said in an interview last Thursday.
“Between Kitchener and Waterloo today, you’re at around 44 for both cities combined.”
According to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors’ (KWAR) monthly market update, 797 residential properties were listed in K-W and area last month — a decrease of 4.8 per cent compared to March 2018, and a decrease of 4.5 per cent compared to the previous 10-year average for the month of March.
There were 511 residential sales in March through the Multiple Listing System, a decrease of 5.7 per cent versus the same month last year, and down seven per cent compared to the previous 10-year average for March.
“We are expecting this to be a sluggish year overall in Canada’s residential real estate market, with the hangover from the 2018 market correction and weaker economic growth acting as a drag on home price appreciation,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage, which released its Q1 house price survey last week.
Nationally, according to Royal LePage, the price of a home in Canada increased 2.7 per cent year-over-year to $621,575 in the first quarter of 2019.
Locally, the average sale price of all residential properties sold in March increased 3.4 per cent to $505,855 compared to March 2018.
Detached homes sold for an average price of $585,668, an increase of just 0.8 per cent compared to March of last year.
During this same period, however, the average sale price for an apartment-style condominium was $320,857 — an increase of 7.5 per cent.
According to national numbers provided by Royal LePage, condominiums remained the fastest-growing housing type on a national basis, rising 5.4 per cent year-over-year to $447,260.
Brian Santos, president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors, said restrictions brought on by the B-20 mortgage stress test have pushed buyers into lower price points.
“It’s difficult for buyers who are trying to find a house under the $500,000 mark – because demand is strongest in that range,” he said.
Co-mortgaging and other programs introduced by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation to assist first-time homebuyers don’t begin until fall, Mikovick noted. But he said dropping interest rates could provide some relief for people looking to purchase a home this spring.
“We have seen interest rates drop or announcements of interest rates dropping over the next couple of weeks, with banks preparing for the spring market,” he said.
“I think the important thing to point out is that in both Kitchener and Waterloo, relative to household income, our homes here are still very affordable, unlike (such) areas as Toronto.”
Sale prices across Kitchener-Waterloo continue to increase, Santos noted.
“While pundits are focusing on affordability challenges, this also reflects the greater attribute of livability and how Waterloo Region offers a great quality of life.”
