Big expansion on tap for Kitchener-based Charcoal Group

The first Beertown opened in Cambridge in 2012. There are now locations in Waterloo, London and Burlington as well.

"Beertown has just been received so, so well," Palubiski said. "I think it fits so many different occasions."

Oakville seemed like a natural, given the success Beertown has seen in Burlington. Guelph has been on the wish list for several years; a location in the parking lot at the Stone Road Mall finally came available with Sears Canada's demise. And Barrie is familiar, with a Moose Winooski's there for 22 years.

"A lot of these deals take years and years to do," said Palubiski. "To us, it's just been a blessing that it's all happening now."

Since its beginnings with the then 42-seat Charcoal Steak House in 1956, the Charcoal Group's umbrella has expanded to include Martini's, dels Enoteca Pizzeria, The Bauer Kitchener, and Sociable Kitchen + Tavern.

The restaurants employ between 800 and 1,000 people, depending on the season. The new Beertown locations will swell those ranks by 300 to 400.

The Charcoal Group, which dates back to 1956 and the launch of the Charcoal Steak House by Del and Ortha Wideman at its original HiWay Market location, is not done there. The privately-owned group has launched investor programs for senior staff and outside investors, and its senior lender has "paved a nice runway," Palubiski said.

The Wildcraft renovation and five new restaurants (including four Beertowns) will represent an investment of about $12 million.

With cranes sprouting across Waterloo Region and further development on the horizon, Palubiski believes there's still plenty of opportunity here. "By no means do we see that we're tapped out here."

But the group is looking beyond, too, highlighting places like Mississauga, Hamilton, Richmond Hill — even outside the province. "We want to continue to grow."

There's a common service ethic that dates back for decades and stretches across the brands, Palubiski said.

Serving around 30,000 to 35,000 guests each week, "we don't get every detail right every time." But staff learn to adapt, to be flexible, and take cues.

"We've got to do what we've said we're going to do, at all costs," Palubiski said. "We never take it for granted."

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord

