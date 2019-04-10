Region of Waterloo investigating ban of single-use plastics

Region of Waterloo council wants to see what it would take for the municipality to ban plastic bags, water bottles and other single-use plastic products.
An amended motion put forth by regional chair Karen Redman and passed at a planning and works committee meeting Tuesday will have staff investigate legal mechanisms, including bylaws, to see how “most expeditiously and effectively” a ban could be implemented.
According to the region’s director of waste management, Jon Arsenault, the motion isn’t the first of its kind in Ontario, and it likely won’t be the last.
Reviews currently underway at the federal and provincial levels are looking at ways to reduce litter and waste, including the over-consumption of plastic products that make their way into the natural environment.
“I think that’s some of the messaging here to the province and to the federal government, is we’re the last line of defence in dealing with these issues and it’s not that we don’t want to or don’t have an obligation, but whatever tools are implemented — policy, regulatory or otherwise — will have to have support mechanisms and resources needed to implement them,” Arsenault said.
“It’s sometimes more difficult to invoke the required change at a local level when you’re dealing with producers of these products that are global in nature.”
The amended motion passed Tuesday came after council received a 17-page report in response to a provincial discussion paper entitled Reducing Waste and Litter in Our Communities, which proposed making producers responsible for the waste they bring into the marketplace by transitioning to "full producer responsibility."
Changes are expected to impact textiles and industrial, commercial and institutional sectors as well.
In the not-too-distant future, that could mean more uniform restrictions not only on dumping and materials used for manufacturing and packaging, but also things like deposit-return programs and changes to weekly blue box collection.
“I think you’ll see more of this — especially with this discussion paper out there and some of the media attention to plastics in waterways and whales showing up on shore with bellies full of plastic,” said Arsenault.
Recycling was simpler years ago when the city of Kitchener pioneered a voluntary blue box program in the early 1980s for glass, metal cans and newspaper, he said. “Now, with complexity of multi-laminate plastic, tetra packs and different kinds of pouches for convenience and food safety, it’s become much more difficult to plan and handle the materials and find homes for them.”
With recent changes to its curbside waste and recycling programs, the region has increased its waste diversion from just over 50 per cent to upward of 60 per cent, slowing landfill in the process. Yet many plastic materials are no longer recyclable with processes in place today, and municipalities have hit a bit of a wall.
“We slid until the new collection contract came in a few years ago,” according to Arsenault, who said the mantra is almost getting back to square 1 with “reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Except now, producers are in a better position to close the loop themselves, he said.
“How do they reintroduce those packages back unto their own products, make some really good packaging changes, and not have that back-and-forth with municipalities that has been occurring for years?”
North America is also losing its market for recycled plastics. Previously, China was taking the bulk of it, even paying for the shipping, but is now stipulating stricter sorting, making the process more expensive and less profitable than in the past.
At present, blue box programs are managed by municipalities for diversion and conversion of products designated by the province. Funding for it is split 50/50.
What’s been identified is that today’s processes have to improve.
“We run the recycling centre at the Waterloo landfill and we are hesitant, and rightly so, to invest significant capital dollars for upgrades to it, because of the uncertainty with where this program’s going,” Arsenault said.
“On the flip side, the private sector is also hesitant to invest a lot of money and capital without knowing where it’s going to go. So I think we all have to have an understanding on what it will be, timing, etc.”
Holistic change should open up investment and economic development and streamline recycling processes, making them more consistent across municipal jurisdictions and less confusing for consumers, Arsenault added.
“How municipalities will be involved is probably the question on the minds of most councillors, and I think we’re cognizant that we want to ensure there’s no backsliding.”
"Waterloo region has been a leader for a long time if we look at the blue box and waste being converted to green bins,” Redman said. “I think I’d just like to move forward and continue to be at the front of this...
“It was more in the spirit of, we want to be part of the solution.”
The full report in response to the province’s discussion paper can be viewed online.
