No smoking bud at beach during bonfires in Port Colborne

A new community event will be sparking up Nickel Beach with a bonfire this summer, but attendees won’t be able to do any sparking up of their own.

A series of beach bonfire parties where families can roast marshmallows and listen to live music was given a stamp of approval (and funding) from council on April 8, but not before they made a few enforcement changes.

“I noticed this report makes reference to alcohol, but there’s nothing about cannabis,” said Ward 4 Coun. Harry Wells. “I would suggest we draw a line in the sand, pardon the pun, about tolerance and signage.”

Port Colborne currently participates in all the regulations of the smoke-free Niagara program, which prevents people from smoking at, or outside parks, playgrounds, sports fields, splash pads and public buildings such as city hall or the library. Although many locations are covered under the smoking ban, beaches are specifically listed as one of the few places where smoking on public property is still permitted. Under provincial law, smoking cannabis is permitted anywhere someone can smoke a cigarette, meaning residents are free to spark up a joint on the beach.

According to the city’s chief administrative officer, Scott Luey, there are other ways to keep cannabis off the beach, at least temporarily, which he said the municipality will use in this case. By declaring the three bonfires as municipal festivals, the city can enforce a temporary smoking ban on the beach. Luey said the city has the authority to enforce temporary smoking bans on spaces that are otherwise smoke-friendly, and that it has done so in the past during Canal Days.

So although smokers are usually free to spark up either tobacco or cannabis at their leisure while on Nickel Beach, during the bonfires that could result in a fine. The minimum fine outlined in the smoke-free Niagara bylaw is $250 plus a $55 court fee. Luey also noted that Port Colborne has submitted feedback to the Niagara Region about the smoke-free program and has suggested that beaches be moved into the no-smoking category.

As for the event itself, it will consist of three evening bonfires with live music and marshmallow roasting.

“This is part of an idea to have more family-friendly entertainment in Port Colborne,” said Mayor Bill Steele, who noted a bonfire is an easy way to mount a community event that doesn’t present a large expense to city hall. The cost of hosting all three bonfires is pegged at $2,700. A staff report estimates that between 80 and 100 kids would attend each bonfire.

The three bonfires will be hosted on June 21, July 26 and Sept. 20 and will run from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.