Current municipal structure works, Kitchener mayor says

KITCHENER — Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic used his annual State of the City speech to strongly endorse the current two-tier structure in Waterloo Region.
"Waterloo Region is one of the best examples of effective and co-operative two-tier municipal governance in the province," Vrbanovic said Thursday.
"We deliver efficient, effective services. We balance continued growth and world-class innovation. And we create safe and caring communities for our citizens. We do this successfully because of our willingness to work together, to listen, and to shape our future in the way that best serves the needs of the communities we serve in this region," he told the crowd of 300.
That collaborative approach has been less obvious recently, after Vrbanovic made it clear he supports a different site for a proposed supervised drug consumption site than the one the Region of Waterloo favours.
In an interview, he said local communities must have a say in how local government might change. "At the end of the day it's going to be the province that makes decisions in terms of what the regional review results are going to look like, but whatever directions they propose, it's extremely important that the communities in those regions have the ability to build it and shape it in a way that's reflective of their communities."
His comments echoed those of Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworksy, who used his State of the City speech last week to stress that the current system is working fine.
The province is reviewing eight regional governments in Ontario, and say it wants to find efficiencies and cut costs.
The review, due this summer, could lead to the biggest overhaul of local governance in decades.
Most of Vrbanovic's speech focused on the environment and sustainability.
The speech, a fundraiser for the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation, was at the city's operations centre, a converted tire factory on Goodrich Drive whose solar rooftop was the largest of its kind in Canada when it was installed in 2011. Its 2,660 panels bring in about $400,000 a year to city coffers and produce enough electricity to run about 75 homes for a year and offset about 600 tonnes of carbon emissions.
The $4.1 million solar installation paid for itself in five years, rather than the expected seven, Vrbanovic said.
He pledged to intensify the city's efforts to fight climate change, as it unveils its first climate action plan next week. "We are at a pivotal moment in our history. Our climate is getting warmer, wetter and more unpredictable every day.
His speech highlighted city plans to make cycling and walking easier, by slowing traffic on residential streets, piloting a separated cycling network and a Dutch roundabout designed to protect cyclists near Huron Heights High School.
"Our streets need to be safer, more connected, and more inclusive," he said. "Active forms of transportation should not be reserved for the most adventurous or courageous among us — they should be seen as safe modes of transportation available to all travellers, regardless of their age, or level of experience."
The plan will include using more biofuel and electric vehicles in the city's fleet of 1,900, and doing "deep energy" retrofits to update older buildings among the 255 the city owns.
